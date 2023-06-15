2024 opponents announced for SEC’s newest members

The SEC prepares to welcome Oklahoma and Texas to the conference in 2024, here's the first look at their 2024 schedule.
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - As the Southeastern Conference prepares to welcome the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to the conference in 2024, the conference opponents for 2024 football season were announced.

Texas will host the Florida Gators, the Georgia Bulldogs, The Kentucky Wildcats, and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Longhorns will face the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Texas A&M Aggies, and the Vanderbilt Commodores on the road.

Texas and Oklahoma will continue the Red River Showdown at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas.

The Oklahoma Sooners will welcome the Alabama Crimson Tide, The South Carolina Gamecocks, and the Tennessee Volunteers to Norman, Oklahoma.

The Sooners will face the Auburn Tigers, the LSU Tigers, the Missouri Tigers, and the Ole Miss Rebels on the road.

The University of Oklahoma and The University of Texas are set to join the Southeaster Conference on July 1, 2024.

