Caught on camera: Cement tanker catches fire, explodes in Texas

Fire officials say the boom on the cement tanker hit a power line, which caused it to catch fire. (WFAA via CNN)
By WFAA Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHARDSON, Texas (WFAA) - A cement tanker exploded in Texas after fire officials say its extension boom hit some power lines.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at an intersection near U.S. Route 75 in Richardson, Texas. The city’s fire department says the boom on the cement tanker hit a power line, which caused it to catch fire.

As the tanker was set ablaze, helicopter video showed it explode.

The truck operator got out safely, and officials say no one was hurt in the incident.

Fire crews needed to wait for the power line to be shut off before starting to put out the blaze.

Power was knocked out to about 1,200 customers in the area, due to the downed power line, but has since been restored.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Meridian Police reported answering two calls about shootings Tuesday, in which people were...
Meridian Police investigate shootings, with four people injured
The accused deputy is currently suspended with pay.
Lauderdale County deputy under investigation
Level 4 out of 5 severe risk
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!
Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N....
Southern Baptists refuse to take back megachurch because it has women pastors

Latest News

Wildfire smoke blankets parts of Midwest as severe storms strike South
RAW VIDEO: Cement tanker catches fire after hitting power line
Doctors call newborn's survival 'miracle' after 16 minutes without oxygen, heartbeat
EU accuses Google of antitrust law violations over advertising practices