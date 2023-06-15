Decatur native, Kemp Alderman, receives NCBWA second team All-American honors

NCA alum and Ole Miss outfielder, Kemp Alderman was named by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association to the 2023 All American second team.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DALLAS, Tex. (WTOK) - Newton County Academy alum and Ole Miss outfielder, Kemp Alderman was named by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association to the 2023 All American second team.

This is Alderman’s first All-America honor in his career. He has already been named the 2023 Ferriss Trophy winner.

Alderman hit 19 home runs last season which was the third highest single season homers by a Rebel in program history.

