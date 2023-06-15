FIRST ALERT: Continuing the Severe weather trend

We will start our day with very rainy conditions with a small chance of seeing some severe...
We will start our day with very rainy conditions with a small chance of seeing some severe storms. Today's main threats will be flash flooding along with isolated storms with strong winds up to 60 mph and hail being a continuing threat.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, and happy Thursday. I hope you have an amazing day today as we look forward to another stormy day today.

We will start our day with very rainy conditions with a small chance of seeing some severe storms. Today’s main threats will be flash flooding along with isolated storms with strong winds up to 60 mph and hail being a continuing threat.

Today’s highs are going to sit into the upper 80s and it won’t be a total washout today, but you defiantly want to have your rain gear on standby.

After multiple days in a row of severe storms, we are going to continue that trend into tomorrow as well.

Friday we are in a Slight risk for severe storms again as we look to see multiple rounds move through our day.

Make sure you check back in for updates as we go throughout our day.

Tracking the Tropics:

Things are quiet in the Atlantic!

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Meridian Police reported answering two calls about shootings Tuesday, in which people were...
Meridian Police investigate shootings, with four people injured
The accused deputy is currently suspended with pay.
Lauderdale County deputy under investigation
Level 4 out of 5 severe risk
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!
Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N....
Southern Baptists refuse to take back megachurch because it has women pastors

Latest News

Controversial House Bill 1020 is set to take effect in less than a month. Wednesday’s federal...
Federal judge hears additional arguments related to HB 1020 and SB 2343 cases
Pictures of damage in Eufaula following Wednesday's severe weather.
VIDEOS: Tornadoes, hail reported across central, south Alabama
Decatur native, Kemp Alderman, receives NCBWA second team All-American honors
Meridian head football coach, Marcus Boyles, set to be inducted into MAC Hall of Fame