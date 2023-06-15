FIRST ALERT: Continuing the Severe weather trend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, and happy Thursday. I hope you have an amazing day today as we look forward to another stormy day today.

We will start our day with very rainy conditions with a small chance of seeing some severe storms. Today’s main threats will be flash flooding along with isolated storms with strong winds up to 60 mph and hail being a continuing threat.

Today’s highs are going to sit into the upper 80s and it won’t be a total washout today, but you defiantly want to have your rain gear on standby.

After multiple days in a row of severe storms, we are going to continue that trend into tomorrow as well.

Friday we are in a Slight risk for severe storms again as we look to see multiple rounds move through our day.

Make sure you check back in for updates as we go throughout our day.

Tracking the Tropics:

Things are quiet in the Atlantic!

