Jones Co. sheriff’s deputy renders emergency medical care

JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen
JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County sheriff’s deputy provided emergency medical care to a man found on the side of the road Thursday morning.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Xavier Thigpen was first on the scene at Palmer Road in the Pendorff community, where a man was discovered by passersby lying on the side of the road and reportedly barely breathing.

Thigpen determined that the individual was not breathing and began CPR on the individual before additional JCSD deputies and EMServ Ambulance Service medics arrived.

The individual was successfully resuscitated and transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

“Great job by Deputy Thigpen in providing emergency medical care to this individual involving the administration of CPR,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Our personnel are often the first on scene at critical incidents and rely on their training, knowledge, experience, and expertise to help others who are in crisis situations.”

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Meridian Police reported answering two calls about shootings Tuesday, in which people were...
Meridian Police investigate shootings, with four people injured
Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N....
Southern Baptists refuse to take back megachurch because it has women pastors
The accused deputy is currently suspended with pay.
Lauderdale County deputy under investigation
Level 4 out of 5 severe risk
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!

Latest News

(L to R: Miracle Brown, Symone Brown, Willie Love)
Two children in Scott Co. not seen in 3 months; believed to be in danger, officials say
Backyard creek in Collinsville goes well beyond its borders after recent storms
Recent storms cause local flooding
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court preserves law that aims to keep Native American children with tribal families
Recent storms cause local flooding