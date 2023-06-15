Lauderdale County Supervisor District 1 candidate profile: Devin Snowden

Photo unavailabel
Photo unavailabel(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name -

Devin Snowden

List previous related work experience/political offices held -

-Procurement Forester

I have been a procurement forester in our area for over 20 years where I serve the land owners of this area. I often work closely with the current Board of Supervisors along with the Lauderdale County Road and Bridge Department to properly route our loggers and trucks during timber harvesting. I am extremely familiar with the roads and infrastructures not only throughout District 1, but Lauderdale County entirely.

-Real Estate Agent

I am also a Realtor with our family business, Snowden & Company Real Estate. As local real estate representative, part of my job is to sell this area. I hear what brings people to want to live here and I also hear why they’re leaving. Being in this position, as well as the timber industry, I have development strong communication and negotiation skills. These are all experiences and attributes that I will bring to the table as a supervisor. I also hold a seat on the EMR Grievance Committee.

-Lauderdale County Forestry Association

I have served as the president of the Lauderdale County Forestry Association for two terms and have been a longtime member.

-Recreational Sports Coach and Mentor

I have coached recreational sports and mentored local youth for more than a decade. I am passionate about raising a generation of children that are well rounded and taught good work ethic, dedication, and the value of team work. Coaching to me is more than sports, it is being a role model.

Why are you running for office?

I am a sixth generation Snowden to call Lauderdale County my home. I live, work, and am raising my family here. I want my sons to continue to call this place home and in order for our children, mine and yours, to return home after college there has to be ample opportunity for them here. I want to be a part of creating an environment conducive for new and existing business to grow and thrive. My wife, Amanda, and I have created and built two successful companies here and I know what it takes to not only start a business but what types of incentives could help bring new businesses to our area.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

If elected a top priority will be to research economic expansions and growth; to find out why our area falls short of the competition when businesses and industries are looking for new locations. Another priority is to review the county budget and recommend a conservative approach to spending. I want to work on improvements to our roads, bridges, and ditches. There is also an ongoing problem with liter in our area so I want to create and propose a Clean County Campaign to combat this problem.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Page

Neshoba County Circuit Clerk Profile

Neshoba County Circuit Clerk candidate profile: Delana Waddell

Updated: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Circuit Clerk

Page

Neshoba County Candidate Chancery Clerk

Neshoba County Chancery Clerk candidate profile: Gidget Stovall Tate

Updated: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Election Chancery Clerk

Page

Lauderdale County Sheriff Candidate Profile

Lauderdale County Sheriff candidate profile: Richard “Ricky” Roberts

Updated: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Sheriff

Page

House District 81 Candidate Profile

Mississippi House District 81 Candidate Ben Shirely

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Mississippi House District 81 Profile

Latest News

Page

Behind the scenes

Behind the scenes

Updated: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT
|
By Acie Lewis
Acie Lewis behind the scenes of newsroom

Page

WTOK's newer studio

Several Changes to WTOK’s Studio

Updated: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT
|
By Diamond Paylor
Newer studio in town

Page

Newton County Election Supervisor District 3

Newton County Supervisor District 3 candidate profile: Terry Wayne Vance

Updated: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Newton County candidate, Supervisor District 3

Page

Lauderdale County Election Sheriff

Lauderdale County Sheriff candidate profile: Ward Calhoun

Updated: May. 31, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County candidate, Sheriff

Page

Clarke County Election Supervisor District 5

Clarke County Supervisor District 5 candidate profile: Scott Evans

Updated: May. 31, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County candidate, Supervisor District 5

Page

Neshoba County Election Circuit Clerk

Neshoba County Circuit Clerk candidate profile: Heather Rushing Kennedy

Updated: May. 31, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Circuit Clerk