Local barbers give back

Free Edge Ups at Hair Queen
Free Edge Ups at Hair Queen(WTOK)
By Anna Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In honor of their upcoming Barbers and Beauticians Ball, some barbers gave out free edge ups at Hair Queen in Meridian for two hours.

It was not just to promote the upcoming ball, but to also give back to the community.

Barber Rickey Boggan said, “This day in time, times are hard, money is funny, so we just decided that we just wanted to give back to the community.”

The Barbers and Beauticians Ball will be held June 24 at the Silver Star Hotel and Casino Convention Center.

