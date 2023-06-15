Mississippi State, Ole Miss learn 2024 SEC Schedule

By Garrett Busby
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels learned their grueling 8-game Southeastern Conference schedule for the 2024 season Wednesday night.

The SEC will have new universities representing the conference, with the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns beginning their inaugural season as members of the conference in the fall of 2024.

According to the SEC, Mississippi State will host Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, and Texas A&M in the confines of Davis-Wade Stadium.

The Bulldogs face a challenging road schedule in 2024, as they fill face their bitter in-state rival Ole Miss, as well as Texas, Tennessee, and the two-time reigning national champions the Georgia Bulldogs away from home.

The Ole Miss SEC schedule isn’t so friendly either.

The Rebels will host Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Kentucky. Ole Miss’ road schedule is highlighted by a trip to Baton Rouge to face LSU in Death Valley.

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will also play Florida, Arkansas, and South Carolina on the road.

The SEC has not released the dates and times at this time.

