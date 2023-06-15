Mitchell Distributing honors Meridian Firefighters

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Mitchell Distributing hosted a firefighter appreciation at its warehouse to show its gratitude to the first responders.

From saving the warehouse from a fire in April, to helping make Bud ‘n Boilin’ a huge success, the event featured a cookout and free meal to firefighters Mitchell Distributing Chairman of the Board Manny Mitchell says his company was very glad to salute these local heroes.

“They saved our building from being demolished. Totally destroyed,” said Manny Mitchell, Chairman of the Board with Mitchell Distributing. “We have about five warehouses here and three of the warehouses are totally gone. They saved it from getting into the offices, and beer warehouses or trucks or any people areas. These guys are ready to do this kind of job every day so we wanted to thank them for what they did for us. They don’t ask for any thanks. We feel so appreciative that we just wanted to reach out to them.”

The fire occurred overnight on April 20th and was deliberately started in dumpster.

