MPD asking for information about June 13th shooting on MLK Drive

An investigation of a shooting earlier this week at the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Drive...
An investigation of a shooting earlier this week at the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Drive is continuing.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An investigation of a shooting earlier this week at the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Drive is continuing.

Detective Chanetta Stevens made an appeal to the public for tips on this shooting, which happened about 7 p.m. on June 13.

Stevens said Santana Cryer, 18, and a juvenile were shot, with one victim in critical condition and the other having non-life threatening injuries. That person is expected to be released from the hospital soon, she said.

If you have information that could help solve this case, call Meridian Police at 601-842-7072 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

