Shooting victim dies; MPD makes an arrest
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police announced Thursday an arrest related to a shooting Tuesday at the Old Marion Road Apartments. Since the shooting, one person has died of his injuries.
Kosondra Jordan, 30, is charged with obstruction/tampering with physical evidence. Bond was set at $50,000.
Detective Chanetta Stevens said Undreus Evans, 19, and Derrickus Graham, 19, were shot around 3 p.m. Evans has died.
The MPD said this is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that could help, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-842-7072 or Crime Stoppers 1-855-485-8477.
