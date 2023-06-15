Shooting victim dies; MPD makes an arrest

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police announced Thursday an arrest related to a shooting Tuesday at the Old Marion Road Apartments. Since the shooting, one person has died of his injuries.

Kosondra Jordan, 30, is charged with obstruction/tampering with physical evidence. Bond was set at $50,000.

Detective Chanetta Stevens said Undreus Evans, 19, and Derrickus Graham, 19, were shot around 3 p.m. Evans has died.

The MPD said this is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that could help, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-842-7072 or Crime Stoppers 1-855-485-8477.

