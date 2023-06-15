Neshoba County Constable Place 1 candidate profile: Patrick Burt

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

Hello, my name is Patrick Burt candidate for Constable of Neshoba County Place 1. 

List previous related work experience/political offices held

I have 15 years of law enforcement experience. I worked for the Philadelphia police department for 12 years and currently work for the Neshoba County Sheriffs department for the last 3 years. 

Why are you running for office?

I am running for this office because it will give me another avenue to fight crime in neshoba county. I am passionate about cleaning up any issues that may arise in our communities and streets. 

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

As constable the main issues I will focus on is the sale and use of dangerous drugs that destroy families.  I will work closely with the judges in keeping a professional court room setting and bring fugitives to justice. I will work closely with all law enforcement as constable being that experienced asset to aid in one goal of making Neshoba County and Philadelphia Ms and safe place to live, work, and worship.

