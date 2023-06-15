Rep. Sewell announces Congressional App Challenge for Alabama’s 7th district

The competition challenges students in middle school and high school to create their own...
The competition challenges students in middle school and high school to create their own original app.(MGN)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell announced the start of the 2023 Congressional App Challenge for Alabama’s 7th Congressional District.

The competition challenges students in middle school and high school to create their own original app, and is intended to boost engagement in computer science and STEM among America’s youth.

The winner for the 7th Congressional District will be chosen by a panel of expert judges and featured on the Congressional App Challenge website. The winning app will also be eligible to be on display in the U.S. Capitol along with other winners from across the country.

“Our 21st century economy is constantly evolving with the advancement of new technologies. In order to keep up with the jobs of tomorrow, it is critical that we give our students opportunities to enhance their skills in STEM and computer science,” said Rep. Sewell. “I love this challenge because it empowers our students to think big, be creative, and build something of their own. I cannot wait to see the apps that our students submit!”

Recognizing the power of STEM and computer science to foster economic growth and innovation, Congress created the CAC in 2015 to encourage students to pursue these critical skills and recognize them for their efforts.

The App Challenge accepts computer programs or apps written in any programming language, for any platform (desktop/PC, web, mobile, raspberry Pi, etc.).

The Challenge’s submission portal is now open. Students can register and submit their applications until November 1, 2023. The competition is open to all students who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience.

Students can find more information here and submit their app here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Meridian Police reported answering two calls about shootings Tuesday, in which people were...
Meridian Police investigate shootings, with four people injured
Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N....
Southern Baptists refuse to take back megachurch because it has women pastors
The accused deputy is currently suspended with pay.
Lauderdale County deputy under investigation
Level 4 out of 5 severe risk
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!

Latest News

Recent storms cause local flooding
Backyard creek in Collinsville goes well beyond its borders after recent storms
Lots of rain means flooding creeks
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court preserves law that aims to keep Native American children with tribal families
Ruth Salvatore and her husband are planning to use the $52,000 for life to remodel their home...
‘Look at that!’: Woman playing lottery for first time wins $52k a year for life