Rose Hill Water Assn. re-issues water advisory

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Boil Water Notice has been re-issued for some customers of Rose Hill Water Association.

A line replacement and repair project is continuing. About 100 households are affected.

The notice applies to customers north of Rose Hill on County Road 31, County Road 20, Highway 503 and all adjoining roads, plus Highway 18 west of Rose Hill First Baptist Church, toward Bay Springs.

