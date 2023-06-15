SEC releases 2024 football conference opponents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Southeastern Conference released its 2024 football conference schedule Wednesday evening. Alabama and Auburn will both meet up with one of the new SEC teams entering the league in 2024.

The one-year schedule format has been released while the conference continues to finalize a long-term strategy as a 16-team conference.

The schedule has SEC teams playing in 8 conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, or major independent during the 2024 season when the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas join the SEC.

2024 opponents were determined based on two primary factors: traditional opponents and balance of overall schedule strength. Balance of schedule strength was based on each school’s conference winning percentage since the last expansion of the SEC in 2012.

Each school’s schedule in 2024 will include four opponents, two home and two away, whose winning percentage ranked among the top eight conference winning percentages since 2012. The other four opponents, two home and two away, will come from the second eight conference winning percentages since 2012.

Alabama

The Crimson Tide will be the host of the 2024 Iron Bowl against Auburn. They will also play host to the Georgia Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Alabama will travel to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers, as well as a trip to Oklahoma to take on the Sooners in a shiny new SEC matchup. The Crimson Tide will also make two stops in Tennessee, where they will take on both the Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Auburn

The Auburn Tigers will host the Oklahoma Sooners in their inaugural SEC season. Additionally, the Tigers will welcome in Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt.

The deep south oldest rivalry is slated to continue in 2024 when Auburn travels to Athens to face the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Auburn will also travel to Missouri and Kentucky, as well as the previously stated trip to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide.

Full list of the 2024 SEC conference opponents. (Red indicates and away game) (SEC Network)

The SEC will also eliminate divisional standing beginning in 2024. The conference championship will now feature the top two teams in the overall conference standings at the end of the regular season.

