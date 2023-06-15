Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect

Have ways of getting severe alerts this evening
Have ways of getting severe alerts this evening
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Most of our area sits under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until late tonight. This means that conditions are still favorable for severe storms that could include damaging wind and large hail. Also, a tornado can’t be ruled out.

Thankfully, earlier storms have worked over the atmosphere a bit...stabilizing things especially north of I-20. Regardless, continue to keep your weather guards up...and have ways of getting severe alerts.

The risk for severe storms will continue into Thursday and Friday, but it’s looking more like a lower-end risk compared to what we saw today. Damaging wind and hail still look to be the main threats as we continue to see rounds of storms. This is because our area is in the path of the upper-level storm track, plus storms could be triggered locally due to instability, abundant moisture, and a boundary in our area.

Depending on the timing of rain for your area, highs on Thursday and Friday will range from mid 80s to low 90s. by the weekend, an upper-level ridge of High Pressure builds in over our area. This will help to low rain chances a bit, but it’ll surely remain hot. Highs for this Father’s Day weekend will reach the low-mid 90s...feeling hotter with the humidity.

It does look like it’ll cool off a little by the middle of next week, but plan on a hot kick-off.

