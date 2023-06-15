Two Scott Co children not seen in 3 months; believed to be in danger, officials say

(L to R: Miracle Brown, Symone Brown, Willie Love)
(L to R: Miracle Brown, Symone Brown, Willie Love)(MBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An 8-month-old and a 2-year-old are believed to be in danger after not being seen for over three months, officials say.

Miracle Brown, who is eight months old, and Willie Love, who is two years old, both of Forest, Mississippi, were last seen in March of this year.

Brown is a Black female who has black hair and brown eyes.

Love is a Black male who weighs 26 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The children were last seen in the 300 block of B-Smith Avenue in Scott County and may be with Symone Brown, 29, a Black female who is five feet, five inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

They are all believed to be in a white Ford Explorer with the Mississippi tag 4P81WY.

If you have any information on where they are, you are asked to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 601-469-1511.

