Brookdale Meridian hosts first Chili Cook-off

By Diamond Paylor
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Brookdale Meridian hosted its first Chili Cook-off on Friday, June 16th at Brookdale Meridian Retirement Home from 12-3. Residents were able to judge six different care facilities as they faced off to determine a winner. They were also treated to snow cones as a great way to stay cool. There was music and members also say this is also a great way to keep the seniors entertained and having fun.

News 11 spoke with Executive Director Megan Fuller to talk about how this year’s cook-off was a success.

“I’m loving it, obviously coming into this position about a year ago our biggest thing was to just build the culture here at our community we had our Brookdale homecoming a few months ago and now we are doing our very first annual chili cookoff so it’s nice, it’s awesome and the families and residents just love getting together and enjoying each other’s company. I’m just so happy to have your support as a community, you know coming out here and giving us the time to just bring light to assisted living and memory care for our community,” said Fuller.

Event organizers say they plan to do more of these cook-offs in the future.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Kosondra Jordan, 30, is charged with obstruction/tampering with physical evidence in connection...
Shooting victim dies; MPD makes an arrest
(L to R: Miracle Brown, Symone Brown, Willie Love)
Two Scott Co children not seen in 3 months; believed to be in danger, officials say
Some residents were not able to enter/exit their driveways because of flooded roads and streets.
Recent storms cause local flooding
JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen
Jones Co. sheriff’s deputy renders emergency medical care

Latest News

People gathered to celebrate national dairy month at the Lauderdale County Extension office
People gather to celebrate national dairy month
The Carter Foundation marking 9 years with Block Party Sunday
Free Edge Ups at Hair Queen
Local barbers give back
Chaney, Schwerner and Goodman remembered on 59th Anniversary of their disappearance