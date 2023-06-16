Brookdale Meridian hosts first Chili Cook-off

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Brookdale Meridian hosted its first Chili Cook-off on Friday, June 16th at Brookdale Meridian Retirement Home from 12-3. Residents were able to judge six different care facilities as they faced off to determine a winner. They were also treated to snow cones as a great way to stay cool. There was music and members also say this is also a great way to keep the seniors entertained and having fun.

News 11 spoke with Executive Director Megan Fuller to talk about how this year’s cook-off was a success.

“I’m loving it, obviously coming into this position about a year ago our biggest thing was to just build the culture here at our community we had our Brookdale homecoming a few months ago and now we are doing our very first annual chili cookoff so it’s nice, it’s awesome and the families and residents just love getting together and enjoying each other’s company. I’m just so happy to have your support as a community, you know coming out here and giving us the time to just bring light to assisted living and memory care for our community,” said Fuller.

Event organizers say they plan to do more of these cook-offs in the future.

