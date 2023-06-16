Chief Cyrus Ben applauds U.S. Supreme Court decision

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - The Chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is praising a 7-2 U.S. Supreme Court decision that leaves in place the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978. It was enacted to address concerns that Native children were being separated from their families and, too frequently, placed in non-Native homes.

Tribal leaders have backed the law as a means of preserving their families, traditions and cultures and had warned that a broad ruling against the tribes could have undermined their ability to govern themselves.

Chief Ben noted in a news release Friday that the MBCI’s 11,000+ members are descended from Choctaw who chose to remain in Mississippi to preserve the tribe’s cultural heritage.

“Today, just as in the past, the preservation and security of our Tribe, our culture, and our tribal children and families are of utmost importance. I am pleased that the U.S. Supreme Court has again upheld the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act. This is an important win for tribal sovereignty and for tribal children. This decision affirms Congress’ authority to require states to consult with tribes when native children are taken into protective custody. Protecting the welfare of our children is essential to the survival of our language, culture, and traditions.”

MBCI said in 1989, the landmark Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians vs. Holyfield case reaffirmed the elements of the Indian Child Welfare Act. In 1978, then Tribal Chief Calvin Isaac, as a representative of the National Tribal Chairmen’s Association, traveled to Washington, D.C., to testify during a Senate hearing. His testimony was used during the 1989 MBCI vs Holyfield case and was cited in Thursday’s opinion.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.