City of Meridian Arrest Report June 15, 2023
Published: Jun. 16, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JADAISHA S TUBBS
|1995
|2209 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|ROBERT E KENDRICK
|1952
|1304 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
TRESPASSING
|LEMAJOR U TAYLOR
|1990
|5118 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|JIMMY R MOULDS JR
|1975
|626 21ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|BETHANY L THURMAN
|1975
|539 POPLAR RIDGE DR MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|DYLANE R HARRIS
|1965
|2077 COUNTY ROAD 371 ENTERPRISE, MS
|RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 14, at 6:00 AM to June 15, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 2:02 AM on June 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:51 AM on June 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 26thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
