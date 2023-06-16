City of Meridian Arrest Report June 15, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 2:02 AM on June 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:51 AM on June 14, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 26thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.