City of Meridian Arrest Report June 16, 2023
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TREUNDES R JONES
|1999
|1109 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 15, at 6:00 AM to June 16, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:06 PM on June 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Grandview Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
