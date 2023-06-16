City of Meridian Arrest Report June 16, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
TREUNDES R JONES19991109 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBING THE PEACE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 15, at 6:00 AM to June 16, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:06 PM on June 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Grandview Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Kosondra Jordan, 30, is charged with obstruction/tampering with physical evidence in connection...
Shooting victim dies; MPD makes an arrest
(L to R: Miracle Brown, Symone Brown, Willie Love)
Two Scott Co children not seen in 3 months; believed to be in danger, officials say
Some residents were not able to enter/exit their driveways because of flooded roads and streets.
Recent storms cause local flooding
JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen
Jones Co. sheriff’s deputy renders emergency medical care

Latest News

Derrickus Graham
Man charged with murder in Tuesday shooting at Old Marion Rd. Apartments
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 16, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 15, 2023
Daily Docket 3
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 15, 2023