Crews working to restore power

Strong early morning storms left thousands without power
(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The strong storms that came through our area early Friday morning knocked power out for thousands.

News 11 spoke with Kayla Moran Griffith of Mississippi Power. She stated Mississippi Power has crews out working diligently to restore power to the area.

According to a Facebook post by EMEPA, they have “engineering teams, right-of-way crews and line crews are working to remove debris, assess and repair damage and restore power as quickly as possible as safety conditions allow.”

Earlier this morning Mississippi had more than 150,000 outages reported. At 8:02 a.m. Lauderdale County had over 8,000 outages alone.

To view current outages you view them here.

