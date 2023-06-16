Divorce Report June 9-15, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Divorce Report June 9-15, 2023
Dissolution of Marriage of LABRISHA TRUELOVE AND MONTAVIS TRUELOVE
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of JOSHUA G WALTERS and ROBIN C WALTERS
TANYA SHEREE FOSTER HARRIS v. SAMUEL DWAN HARRIS
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Chastidi Hayes and Frederick Hayes
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Roy Mattox Bomar and Valerie Lynn McCrory
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of LISA GAYLE EASTERWOOD and TIMOTHY J EASTERWOOD
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Krystal Lynn Lundy and Samantha Gayle Johnson
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of Garrett Evans and Lauryn Evan
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of PHILLIP DOWDA and KAMELA DICKSON DOWDA

