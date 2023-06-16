FIRST ALERT: The saga continues... another severe risk Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Unfortunately, we remain in this pattern that supports rounds of showers & storms. The atmosphere remains warm, moist, and unstable. There are boundaries in place to help trigger showers & storms along with the heat of the day. Plus, the “storm track” remains over us... steering strong - severe storms into our area.

As a matter of fact, we’re expecting a complex of storms to be steering into our are on Friday morning. Forecast models don’t handle these complexes well in terms of timing and direction. However, there’s some consistency that a complex could impact our area between 4AM and 9AM on Friday...bringing the risk for damaging wind & hail. So, have ways of getting alerts overnight into Friday morning.

Also, a few hit & miss storms could pop-up during the heat of the day. These could also reach severe limits, so stay weather aware all day. Similar conditions are expected this weekend, but an upper-level ridge of high pressure will have a more of an influence on our weather for Saturday. This will bring less of a rain chance for the start of the weekend, but if a storm forms...it could become severe.

Father’s day, an upper disturbance slides over our area...increasing rain chances. Also, there will also be a severe threat. So, the saga continues.

As for temps, each day they’ll range from the mid 80s to low 90s. The highs will be dependent on the timing of the rain and how long it lasts. Regardless, it’ll remain rather muggy. Unfortunately, there’s not much relief in sight during the short-term.

Tracking the Tropics

There’s a disturbance that’ll move into the Atlantic from off the coast of Africa. It has a low chance for development over the next week, but it is definitely worth watching. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.