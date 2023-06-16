FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect through late tonight

Continue to have ways of getting alerts(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A Severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for our entire viewing area until Midnight. This means that conditions are favorable for isolated severe storms to develop, and our main threats will be damaging wind & hail.

Unfortunately, our atmosphere remains prime for storms due to high instability, plentiful moisture, surface boundaries, and upper-level support...including the storm track rolling right over our area. So, storms that develop well away from us could be steered into our area. Make sure to stay weather aware the rest of tonight, and have ways of getting alerts.

Weekend Outlook

The daily risk for showers & storms follows us into the Father’s Day Weekend. Plus, there’s a risk for severe storms both Saturday & Sunday. Saturday, the risk is lower as an upper-level high slides a little closer to us (helping to suppress rain development). However, an upper-level disturbance will help to enhance showers & storms for Sunday...including a slightly higher severe risk. All forms of severe storms will be possible for Father’s Day, so make sure to stay up to date with the weather with our weather app: https://www.wtok.com/page/download-our-apps/

Highs this weekend will range from upper 80s to low 90s...depending on when the rain starts in your area.

