FIRST ALERT: Tracking multiple days of severe storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone and happy Friday I hope you are getting used to this pattern of us having a low-end threat for severe storms because that will continue for the day today.

We have had plenty of rain so our threat of flash flooding will be an issue as we continue throughout our day and our weekend. Today’s main threat to these storms will be damaging winds and large hail. The timing will be this morning from noon, so make sure you have ways of staying updated throughout the day as we will see another round of storms move through this afternoon.

Saturday we will stay in a low-end threat with a chance for storms but Sunday we will see a slight risk-return into our area with the same threats however a low-end tornado risk joins the play.

Make sure you have ways of staying updated as we look into the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics:

We are watching a disturbance off the coast of Africa that will be moving into the Atlantic in the coming days. This does have a 40% chance of development over the next 7 days so make sure you have ways to stay updated as we continue to track it!

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.