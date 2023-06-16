‘The Last of Us’ haunted house is coming to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights

The haunted house, based on the hit video-game-turned-HBO-series “The Last of Us,” will be...
The haunted house, based on the hit video-game-turned-HBO-series “The Last of Us,” will be debuting at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in early September.(Universal Studios)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – A new haunted house is coming to Universal Studio’s Halloween Horror Nights this fall.

The haunted house, based on the hit video-game-turned-HBO-series “The Last of Us,” will be debuting at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in early September.

PlayStation’s “The Last of Us” video game celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year and has captivated audiences since its release. The game was turned into an HBO series this year, which received wide praise among audiences and critics alike.

According to a news release from Universal, “The Last of Us” haunted houses on both coasts will “propel guests into a world of carnage and mayhem as they follow in the footsteps of the game’s protagonists, Joel and Ellie, who endure a brutal journey in a world overtaken by a fungal virus that turns humans into various forms of a new threat known as the “Infected.”

The game was turned into an HBO series this year, which received wide praise among audiences...
The game was turned into an HBO series this year, which received wide praise among audiences and critics alike.(Courtesy of HBO)

Halloween Horror Nights begins Sept. 1 at Universal Orlando Resort and Sept. 7 at Universal Studios Hollywood. The event runs through Oct. 31 at both locations.

Tickets are on sale now for Hollywood Horror Nights. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Kosondra Jordan, 30, is charged with obstruction/tampering with physical evidence in connection...
Shooting victim dies; MPD makes an arrest
(L to R: Miracle Brown, Symone Brown, Willie Love)
Two Scott Co children not seen in 3 months; believed to be in danger, officials say
Some residents were not able to enter/exit their driveways because of flooded roads and streets.
Recent storms cause local flooding
JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen
Jones Co. sheriff’s deputy renders emergency medical care

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Florida man gets 4 years, 9 months for attacking officer at US Capitol insurrection
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School...
Biden marks anniversary of a gun safety law signed after the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre
Former NFL player Ray Lewis, right, and his son Ray Lewis III watch the first half of Game 2 of...
Ray Lewis III, son of 2-time Super Bowl champ Ray Lewis, dies
FILE - LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, left, walks off the course after the final round of the LIV...
Teen says she was sexually assaulted by boys at Greg Norman’s home after being served alcohol
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, Daniel Ellsberg speaks during an interview in Los...
Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers exposing Vietnam War secrets, dies at 92