Man charged with murder in Tuesday shooting at Old Marion Rd. Apartments

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police have charged a suspect with the murder of a man who was shot Tuesday and died of his injuries.

Derrickus Graham, 19, has been arrested and charged for the murder of Undreus Evans, 19.

MPD identified Graham and Evans as the people who were shot in an altercation around 3 p.m. June 13 at Old Marion Road Apartments, but said the investigation was ongoing.

Graham’s bond was set at $1 million.

Kosondra Jordan, 30, was also charged Thursday with obstruction/tampering with physical evidence in this case.

