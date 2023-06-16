Man charged with murder in Tuesday shooting at Old Marion Rd. Apartments

Derrickus Graham
Derrickus Graham(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police have charged a suspect with the murder of a man who was shot Tuesday and died of his injuries.

Derrickus Graham, 19, has been arrested and charged for the murder of Undreus Evans, 19.

MPD identified Graham and Evans as the people who were shot in an altercation around 3 p.m. June 13 at Old Marion Road Apartments, but said the investigation was ongoing.

Graham’s bond was set at $1 million.

Kosondra Jordan, 30, was also charged Thursday with obstruction/tampering with physical evidence in this case.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Kosondra Jordan, 30, is charged with obstruction/tampering with physical evidence in connection...
Shooting victim dies; MPD makes an arrest
(L to R: Miracle Brown, Symone Brown, Willie Love)
Two Scott Co children not seen in 3 months; believed to be in danger, officials say
Some residents were not able to enter/exit their driveways because of flooded roads and streets.
Recent storms cause local flooding
JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen
Jones Co. sheriff’s deputy renders emergency medical care

Latest News

Ray Morgigno, executive director of the East Mississippi Center for Educational Development,...
Mississippi picks a new interim state superintendent of education
No details were shared of whether the deputy resigned or was fired.
Sollie: Deputy under investigation no longer employed by Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Dept.
Buildings and vehicles show damage after a tornado struck Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15,...
Cleanup underway after storms hit swath of Southern states, killing at least 5, destroying homes
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted Friday to stay all proceedings related to the...
‘Potential inconsistencies’ prompt Alabama to pause medical marijuana licenses