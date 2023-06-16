Many Mississippians without power after strong thuderstorm

Strong storm moving through much of viewing area
Power Outages
Power Outages(MGN)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A strong thunderstorm has pushed its way through Meridian and surrounding areas and now hundreds of thousands are without power in the state.

More than 160,000 outages have been reported in Mississippi and as of 8:02 a.m. Lauderdale County has over 8,000 outages.

To see the latest outages click here

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Kosondra Jordan, 30, is charged with obstruction/tampering with physical evidence in connection...
Shooting victim dies; MPD makes an arrest
(L to R: Miracle Brown, Symone Brown, Willie Love)
Two Scott Co children not seen in 3 months; believed to be in danger, officials say
Some residents were not able to enter/exit their driveways because of flooded roads and streets.
Recent storms cause local flooding
JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen
Jones Co. sheriff’s deputy renders emergency medical care

Latest News

GENERIC LIGHTNING
More than 150,000 power outages across Mississippi due to severe weather
Hello everyone and happy Friday I hope you are getting used to this pattern of us having a...
FIRST ALERT: Tracking multiple days of severe storms
Severe thunderstorms cause flooding in Collinsville - clipped version
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill into law to reduce the state’s grocery tax.
Alabama grocery tax reduction bill signed into law