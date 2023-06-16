Mississippi Power estimates service restoration times

Mississippi Power gave an update on service restoration estimates in east Mississippi early...
Mississippi Power gave an update on service restoration estimates in east Mississippi early Friday evening.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Power gave an update on service restoration estimates in east Mississippi early Friday evening.

The utility expects to have Decatur, Quitman, Newton and Forest fully restored by 6 p.m.; the City of Meridian by 12 midnight; and Union Shubuta, Hickory and Pachuta are ‘to be determined’.

Those estimates are subject to change because more severe weather is possible Friday night.

