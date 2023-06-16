Mississippi Power estimates service restoration times

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Power gave an update on service restoration estimates in east Mississippi early Friday evening.

The utility expects to have Decatur, Quitman, Newton and Forest fully restored by 6 p.m.; the City of Meridian by 12 midnight; and Union Shubuta, Hickory and Pachuta are ‘to be determined’.

Those estimates are subject to change because more severe weather is possible Friday night.

