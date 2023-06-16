More than 150,000 power outages across Mississippi due to severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tens of thousands of customers are without power across the state of Mississippi due to severe weather sweeping across the state.

As of 7:03 a.m., more than 150,000 outages were reported, with more than 30,000 reported in Hinds County.

The First Alert Weather Team is in the weather center tracking the storms and their impact on Friday morning’s commute.

