Funeral services for Mr. Dairy Strickland will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11:00 am at East Baptist Church, Barnett with Rev. Lawrence Richard Hailes officiating. Burial will follow in Charles Strickland Cemetery, Barnett with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Strickland, 78, of Vossburg, who died Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.

