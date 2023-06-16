Funeral services for Mr. Lamatris L. Watts will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Living Church of God, Braisertown with Pastor Charles Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow in Archusa Cemetery, Quitman with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Mr. Watts, 48, of Shubuta, who died Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Rush H.C. Watkins Memorial Hospital. A visitation will be Friday, June 16, 2023 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Quitman Chapel and one hour prior to services at the church.

