UNION: Memorial services for Mrs. Corrie Scott Chamblee will be held 11 am, Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Sand Springs Baptist Church.

Rev. Mike Perkins and Bro Ben Harper will officiate.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service on Tuesday at Sand Springs Baptist Church.

Mrs. Chamblee, age 59, of Decatur passed away Thursday, June 15 at her residence.

Survivors:

Husband: Brent Chamblee

Parents: Dian Gustafson (Leonard Wiersma)

3 Children: Jeffrey Scott (Tabatha), Jason Scott and Jacklyn Scott

Parents-in-law: Shirley McKnight and Jerris Chamblee (Linda)

Step Son: Ashton Chamblee

1 Brother: James Gustafson (Jessica)

She was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Chamblee was preceded in death by her father, Henry Gustafson.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

