Mrs. Tammy Lynn Graham

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
UNION: Memorial services for Mrs. Tammy Lynn Graham will be held 2 pm, Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mrs. Graham, 57, of Decatur passed away Tuesday, June 13, at her residence.

Her life and love was her family.

Survivors:

Husband: Travis Graham

2 Sons: Tyler Graham (Kylie)

Trevor Graham (Skylare)

3 Grandchildren: Landyn, Pierce, Carter Graham and Williams Graham

Mother in Law: Dewilla Graham

She was also survived by numerous aunts and uncles.

Mrs. Graham was preceded in death by her parents, Myrl Smith and Janiece Calvert.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

