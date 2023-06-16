People gather to celebrate national dairy month

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People gathered to celebrate national dairy month at the Lauderdale County Extension office on Thursday to learn more about dairy cattle farming.

Attendees also had the opportunity to meet a dairy cow and taste several homemade dairy products.

These local recipes are judged, and the winners are added to the 4-H cookbook.

“Dairy day is an annual event held by 4-H and the Mississippi Homemakers Association,”4-H President John Clayton Kitchens said. It’s just a great event to celebrate dairy day because people from across Lauderdale County get to come and make their dishes which have at least one cup of dairy in it. This is a great event to celebrate dairy month.”

Professor Jamie Larson spoke on the importance of dairy farming and the impact it has on our community.

“It’s important that we support the dairy farmers,” Larson said. “They work hard 7 days a week, 365 days a year to produce that milk. Taking care of those dairy cows is a really tough job and sometimes they don’t get the credit that they deserve. So whenever you see a dairy farmer, thank them for their hard work.”

4-H members will also be helping out on Saturday afternoon 1 P.M.-7 P.M. at Lauderdale Summer Fest.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.