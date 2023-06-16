People gather to celebrate national dairy month

People gathered to celebrate national dairy month at the Lauderdale County Extension office
People gathered to celebrate national dairy month at the Lauderdale County Extension office(WTOK)
By Anna Williams
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People gathered to celebrate national dairy month at the Lauderdale County Extension office on Thursday to learn more about dairy cattle farming.

Attendees also had the opportunity to meet a dairy cow and taste several homemade dairy products.

These local recipes are judged, and the winners are added to the 4-H cookbook.

“Dairy day is an annual event held by 4-H and the Mississippi Homemakers Association,”4-H President John Clayton Kitchens said. It’s just a great event to celebrate dairy day because people from across Lauderdale County get to come and make their dishes which have at least one cup of dairy in it. This is a great event to celebrate dairy month.”

Professor Jamie Larson spoke on the importance of dairy farming and the impact it has on our community.

“It’s important that we support the dairy farmers,” Larson said. “They work hard 7 days a week, 365 days a year to produce that milk. Taking care of those dairy cows is a really tough job and sometimes they don’t get the credit that they deserve. So whenever you see a dairy farmer, thank them for their hard work.”

4-H members will also be helping out on Saturday afternoon 1 P.M.-7 P.M. at Lauderdale Summer Fest.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Kosondra Jordan, 30, is charged with obstruction/tampering with physical evidence in connection...
Shooting victim dies; MPD makes an arrest
(L to R: Miracle Brown, Symone Brown, Willie Love)
Two Scott Co children not seen in 3 months; believed to be in danger, officials say
Some residents were not able to enter/exit their driveways because of flooded roads and streets.
Recent storms cause local flooding
JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen
Jones Co. sheriff’s deputy renders emergency medical care

Latest News

Continue to have ways of getting alerts
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect through late tonight
Brookdale Meridian hosts first Chili Cook-off
Mississippi Power gave an update on service restoration estimates in east Mississippi early...
Mississippi Power estimates service restoration times
Judge Amanda Rainey takes the oath of office June 16, 2023.
Amanda Rainey sworn in as Chancery Judge for 12th District