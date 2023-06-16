‘Potential inconsistencies’ prompt Alabama to pause medical marijuana licenses

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted Friday to stay all proceedings related to the current offering of medical cannabis business licenses just days after awarding 21 of them.(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted Friday to stay all proceedings related to the current offering of medical cannabis business licenses just days after awarding 21 of them following a review of 90 applications. The licenses would allow the approved companies to grow, sell, test and transport medical marijuana.

AMCC said it issued the paused after discovering what it called “potential inconsistencies in the tabulation of scoring data,” thought a spokesperson for the commission declined to elaborate. The commission is now seeking an independent review of all scoring data.

“The Commission will work expeditiously to investigate and identify inconsistencies in the score data” explained AMCC Director, John McMillan. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending all current procedural timelines until those matters are resolved.”

The decision has three effects. First, applicants who were awarded a license on Monday will not be required to pay the license fee by June 26. Second, those applicants who were denied award of license on Monday are not required to submit a request for an investigative hearing by June 26. Third, licenses that were awarded on Monday will not issue on July 10, 2023.

Once the commission lifts its stay, for which there is no set timeline, it will reconsider the award of licenses and provide a timeline for the payment of license fees, request for investigative hearings, and issuance of licenses.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office for comment.

