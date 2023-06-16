Severe thunderstorms cause flooding in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The severe thunderstorms that rolled into our area Wednesday night and early Thursday morning caused flooding in many parts of East Mississippi.

When you first glanced down Gilbert Joyner Rd. in Collinsville it’s hard to tell if it was a river or a road. The rain waters took over, making some residents question whether to drive through it or not. While many turned around there were a few that braved the floods.

Not only was the road flooded but so was the land next to it. News 11 spoke to residents about seeing the high waters when trying to get home.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and it’s never done this. That field right there will get wet sometimes but other than that you really don’t see it flood. That’s why I asked you when I first pulled up how deep it was. But I don’t know. I haven’t been home. I’ve been out of town working so we’ll see,” said Gilbert Joyner Rd. resident, Eli Miles.

Good news, Miles did make it through the flood just fine.

Luckily the waters on this roadway began to slowly decrease around 6 Thursday evening.

