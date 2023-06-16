Severe thunderstorms cause flooding in Collinsville

When you first glanced down Gilbert Joyner Rd. in Collinsville it’s hard to tell if it was a...
When you first glanced down Gilbert Joyner Rd. in Collinsville it’s hard to tell if it was a river or a road.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The severe thunderstorms that rolled into our area Wednesday night and early Thursday morning caused flooding in many parts of East Mississippi.

When you first glanced down Gilbert Joyner Rd. in Collinsville it’s hard to tell if it was a river or a road. The rain waters took over, making some residents question whether to drive through it or not. While many turned around there were a few that braved the floods.

Not only was the road flooded but so was the land next to it. News 11 spoke to residents about seeing the high waters when trying to get home.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and it’s never done this. That field right there will get wet sometimes but other than that you really don’t see it flood. That’s why I asked you when I first pulled up how deep it was. But I don’t know. I haven’t been home. I’ve been out of town working so we’ll see,” said Gilbert Joyner Rd. resident, Eli Miles.

Good news, Miles did make it through the flood just fine.

Luckily the waters on this roadway began to slowly decrease around 6 Thursday evening.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Meridian Police reported answering two calls about shootings Tuesday, in which people were...
Meridian Police investigate shootings, with four people injured
Some residents were not able to enter/exit their driveways because of flooded roads and streets.
Recent storms cause local flooding
(L to R: Miracle Brown, Symone Brown, Willie Love)
Two Scott Co children not seen in 3 months; believed to be in danger, officials say
Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N....
Southern Baptists refuse to take back megachurch because it has women pastors

Latest News

Have multiple ways of getting alerts
FIRST ALERT: The saga continues... another severe risk Friday
Before you hit the road there’s an extra step added to your pre-driving checklist. Buckle up,...
Gov. Ivey signs distracted driving bill into law
An investigation of a shooting earlier this week at the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Drive...
MPD asking for information about June 13th shooting on MLK Drive
Free Edge Ups at Hair Queen
Local barbers give back