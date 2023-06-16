Sollie: Deputy under investigation no longer employed by Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Dept.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County deputy who was under investigation for alleged inappropriate sexual conduct is no longer working at the Sheriff’s Department, according to a statement from Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie.

No details were shared of whether the deputy resigned or was fired.

Sollie said no criminal charge has been filed nor has there been a probable cause hearing held. State law calls for law enforcement officers accused of a crime have a right to a probable cause hearing in circuit court or the case be presented to a grand jury.

Sheriff Sollie said the deputy’s employment status is “a personnel matter protected by law.”

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case about the allegations made against the deputy. The deputy’s name was not released by officials because there has been no charge against him at this time.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.