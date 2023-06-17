Consecutive storms this week complicate power restoration

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several people in the state are still cleaning up from Saturday’s storm, and this morning’s severe weather is further complicating the efforts to survey the damage and get the lights back on at your house.

Eva Warren and her brother were trying to keep cool in Friday’s hot temperatures.

“It’s been rough,” said Warren. “It’s been really hot. No air.”

She counts herself as one of the lucky ones with power just restored after nearly 11 hours.

“Heard something snap, and when I got ready to go to work, the lights went out,” she noted. “And then, when I went up to the end of the street, the big old tree had fell across the street and all in my backyard.”

But most around her are still waiting.

“I hope they get it back on pretty soon,” she adds.

They aren’t alone in the waiting. The Entergy outage map typically looks different than usual. They’ve switched to “damage assessment mode.” We asked the company why since it’s less detailed than the usual version.

“It’s important for customers to know that it can take up to three days for us to assess damage so that that new look is going to be there for possibly up to three days,” described Leyla Goodsell, Entergy Mississippi Communications Director. “Just know that as information is coming in, we are updating that map to make sure that the most up-to-date information is available there for customers so that they can look for it.”

And because of how widespread the outages are, they are bringing in more people.

“We’ve requested additional crews to come and help us,” added Goodsell. “They may come from our sister companies and may come from other companies, but people are on the way to help us restore power for everyone to get the lights back on.”

At the state level, MEMA notes that the damage assessments start at the local level and they’re on standby.

“We’re working to see if the counties and cities have any resources that they do need that they do not have the capability of getting themselves,” said Malary White, MEMA Chief Communications Officer. “And so the state has multiple standby contracts to help with this.”

MEMA is also reminding you to have multiple ways to be notified as more severe weather is in the forecast for the coming days.

