FIRST ALERT: More storms & a low severe threat continues this weekend

The daily dose of showers & storms follows us into Father’s Day Weekend. Plus, there’s a risk for severe storms both Saturday & Sunday. The main threats will be damaging wind, hail, and flooding (due to the rounds of rain).

Unfortunately, our atmosphere remains prime for storms due to high instability, plentiful moisture, surface boundaries, and upper-level support...including the storm track rolling right over our area. So, storms that develop well away from us could be steered into our area. It’s best to stay weather aware throughout the weekend, and have multiple ways of getting alerts: https://www.wtok.com/page/download-our-apps/

Highs this weekend will range from upper 80s to low 90s...depending on when the rain starts in your area and how long it lasts. Regardless, it’ll be rather humid with dew points in the 60s and 70s. So, heat indices will range from the mid-upper 90s.

Next week, the pattern doesn’t change too much. So, plan for the daily rain chances to continue...with possible severe storms and more flooding. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Tracking the Tropics

There’s a disturbance in the East Central Atlantic that has a likely chance for development into next week. This is one to watch, and Storm Team 11 will keep you updated on its evolution. The next name up is Bret.

