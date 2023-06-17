FIRST ALERT: We are tracking yet another round of severe storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, and happy Saturday. I hope you are enjoying the peaceful weather so far because we are in store for another couple of rounds of severe weather.

Tonight, we are expecting a round of storms to push deep into the overnight hours with the main timing being after 2 AM till 7 AM. The threats are damaging winds up to 70 mph and large hail with localized flooding being the biggest issue with the storms, a tornado can’t be ruled out.

Sunday things heat up even more as we currently sit in a Level 3 out of 5 risk zone compared to being in a Level 2 out of 5 earlier that day.

Severe storms are going to be likely as we will see multiple rounds of severe weather with the main threats again being damaging winds up to 70 mph and large hail, possible spin-up tornadoes can’t be ruled out either.

Our flash flooding risk does do up into Sunday as well because of the multiple days straight of heavy rain.

Ensure you have ways of staying updated as we will have multiple rounds of severe storms.

Tracking the Tropics:

We are tracking a system that is developing in the Eastern Atlantic that has a high chance of developing in the next 7 days. We will be watching it as it looks to become the next named system, Bret.

