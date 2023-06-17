First Annual Lauderdale Summer Fest was a big success

By Ross McLeod
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Members of the community gathered at the Lauderdale Ball Field for the first annual Lauderdale Summer Fest.

There were delicious treats, petting zoos, and also booths to meet many of the political candidates that are running for office in this year’s election.

The Lauderdale County Community Development Club hosted this as a way to bring awareness to the organization and raise funds to bring the club back to life.

“It’s just so exciting and heartwarming that the people have come here for our first time not knowing you know who was coming or if they wouldn’t come, and then we had the issue with the weather,” said President of the Lauderdale County Community Development Club, Linda Clayton.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Kosondra Jordan, 30, is charged with obstruction/tampering with physical evidence in connection...
Shooting victim dies; MPD makes an arrest
No details were shared of whether the deputy resigned or was fired.
Sollie: Deputy under investigation no longer employed by Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Dept.
Derrickus Graham
Man charged with murder in Tuesday shooting at Old Marion Rd. Apartments
A downed tree and power lines on 65th Avenue near intersection with Hwy. 19
Clean-up begins after strong thunderstorms

Latest News

First Annual Lauderdale Summer Fest was a big success
Today the city of Meridian partnered with the Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian to...
Juneteenth Heritage Festival
Hello everyone, and happy Saturday. I hope you are enjoying the peaceful weather so far because...
FIRST ALERT: We are tracking yet another round of severe storms
From left to right: Miguel Berry, 29, and Joseph Spring, 31
Hinds County escapee captured after 19-day search