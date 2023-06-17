First Annual Lauderdale Summer Fest was a big success

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Members of the community gathered at the Lauderdale Ball Field for the first annual Lauderdale Summer Fest.

There were delicious treats, petting zoos, and also booths to meet many of the political candidates that are running for office in this year’s election.

The Lauderdale County Community Development Club hosted this as a way to bring awareness to the organization and raise funds to bring the club back to life.

“It’s just so exciting and heartwarming that the people have come here for our first time not knowing you know who was coming or if they wouldn’t come, and then we had the issue with the weather,” said President of the Lauderdale County Community Development Club, Linda Clayton.

