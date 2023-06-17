Hinds County escapee captured after 19-day search

From left to right: Miguel Berry, 29, and Joseph Spring, 31
From left to right: Miguel Berry, 29, and Joseph Spring, 31(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County escapee has been captured three weeks after escaping the Raymond Detention Center.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, Joseph Spring, 31, escaped the jail on May 29 with Michael Lewis, who was captured later that day.

Sheriff Jones says Spring was arrested by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force after a “brief vehicle encounter” in Jackson.

The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Miguel Berry, was also arrested. He has been charged with felony fleeing and hindering prosecution by HCSO deputies.

Kayce Knight, 36, and Michael Lynn Allen, 45, were previously charged with accessory and aiding and abetting in connection with Spring earlier this month.

