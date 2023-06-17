Investigation underway in Collins in incident that left 2 dead

Welfare check leads to discovery of two bodies at Collins residence
Welfare check leads to discovery of two bodies at Collins residence
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A call for a welfare check at a Collins residence resulted in the discovery of two people dead in what law enforcement is treating as a murder-suicide.

Collins Police Department Chief Joey Ponder said officers discovered two bodies at 105 Rebecca Road Friday evening.

“We’re looking at this as a possible murder-suicide,” Ponder said. “We’re not 100 percent sure, and we’re still investigating, but that’s what we believe at this time.”

Ponder said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was assisting in the investigation.

No other details were available at this time, but this report will be updated as information becomes available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Kosondra Jordan, 30, is charged with obstruction/tampering with physical evidence in connection...
Shooting victim dies; MPD makes an arrest
Derrickus Graham
Man charged with murder in Tuesday shooting at Old Marion Rd. Apartments
No details were shared of whether the deputy resigned or was fired.
Sollie: Deputy under investigation no longer employed by Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Dept.
A downed tree and power lines on 65th Avenue near intersection with Hwy. 19
Clean-up begins after strong thunderstorms

Latest News

From left to right: Miguel Berry, 29, and Joseph Spring, 31
Hinds County escapee captured after 19-day search
Mayor Lumumba issues local emergency following power outages due to storms
Mayor Lumumba issues local emergency following power outages due to storms
Mississippi Highway Patrol recruiting new cadets
Mississippi Highway Patrol is seeking its future
Graduation season hasn’t ended just yet. It was a big day for student pilots at Naval Air...
NAS Meridian Winging Ceremony
Have ways of getting alerts this Father's Day weekend
FIRST ALERT: More storms & a low severe threat continues this weekend