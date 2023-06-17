Juneteenth Heritage Festival

Today the city of Meridian partnered with the Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian to bring a Juneteenth event to the children of our community.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the city of Meridian partnered with the Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian to bring a Juneteenth event to the children of our community.

The Juneteenth heritage festival was made to bring people from all walks of life together to show the children of our area a fun time while also learning about the reason for Juneteenth.

We talked with Terrence Davis, the City of Meridians cultural affairs coordinator, about the importance of bringing the kids of our community under one roof.

“it means everything because once we introduce the culture to all that’s in here it doesn’t matter what color we are it’s important that we embrace each other’s cultures and enjoy and celebrate with kids and do stuff that kids can learn,” Davis said.

This event is a part of a much bigger celebration all throughout the city with a freedom day gospel play at the temple theater on Monday at 6 pm.

