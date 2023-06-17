Local baseball athletes shine for District 5 in State Games of Mississippi

Many local athletes shined in the State Games of Mississippi All Star series this week.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Most of the local talent was on the District 5 team who went 2-1 in the series.

Most of the local talent was on the District 5 team who went 2-1 in the series.

Ethan Burton, Dalton Graham and Cooper Lewis represented Newton County.

Jacob Holstetler shined for Southeast Lauderdale.

Ridge Jackson from Enterprise.

Jacob Wooten from West Lauderdale.

Luke Williams and Eli Swearingen represented Clarkdale.

And Wes Pritchard from Lamar and Nick McCoy from Northeast Lauderdale made up District 5.

They beat district 7 10-2 in their final game of the series.

