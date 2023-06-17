Local family puts storm debris to good use

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -When life gives you lemons you make lemonade, or when storms come through your area and take down a massive tree, you give out free firewood. That is exactly what one of our local families is doing.

Due to the severe weather, we have had this week, you might notice many limbs, sticks, and even massive trees that have fallen.

This debris is causing a major hassle for many people, but when there is a problem there is always a solution, and this family took a problem as a way to help their neighbors. “Well yesterday and today we have gotten chainsaws, family, and friends out here to cut up all this and move it to the road. We really don’t have nothing else to do with it to be honest we don’t want to make no money off of it at all. So, if we can bless someone else with it for the winter have at it,” said family member and volunteer Kristen Eakes.

If your property has received any storm damage over the last several days contact the Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency to make a claim.

