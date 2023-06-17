Mayor Lumumba issues local emergency following power outages due to storms

By WLBT.com Staff
Jun. 17, 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has declared a local emergency for the city of Jackson after severe storms swept through the capital city.

According to the city, the storms that generated straight-line winds of “up to 80 miles an hour” on Friday caused multiple trees to fall, resulting in power outages across Jackson.

The City says there is significant damage to structures throughout Jackson, such as traffic signals and the Public Safety Communications and Information Building.

“As a result [of the storm damage], the City of Jackson will need additional assistance beyond its city personnel to remove trees and repair traffic signals and city facilities,” the release read.

The emergency order is effective immediately and will be reviewed at the next regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council.

Due to power outages within the city, Jackson Police are still answering calls for service.

Below are the police service contacts:

  • Precinct 1: Captain Kevin Nash, 769-230-6148
  • Precinct 2: Captain Julian Lonie, 769-218-6060
  • Precinct 3: Captain Mark Hodges, 601-941-0061
  • Precinct 4: Captain Jacquelyn Thomas, 601-502-5550
  • Major Investigations: Captain Abraham Thompson, 769-218-6316, and Captain Marco Johnson, 601-383-3319
  • Communications: 601-960-1234
  • Patrol Operations: 601-960-1808
  • Administrative Numbers: 601-960-1890, and 601-960-1950
  • Action Line: 601-960-1111, and 311 for non-emergency services

