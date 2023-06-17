Mississippi Highway Patrol is seeking its future

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for future troopers.

The patrol recently gave hats to 48 cadets, five of whom are employed at Troop J in Hattiesburg.

But the road to getting there is not easy one.

“If you’re looking for a career in law enforcement, you’re not going to find a more rewarding place to work than here at the Mississippi Highway Patrol,” Troop J Public Affairs officer Taylor Shows said.

“It’s tough. It’s not a cakewalk. You’re going to have to show some interest and effort to make it through there and wear this uniform, because, like I said before, a lot of pride comes with this blue and gray uniform I’ve got on.”

The Troop recently has faced issues with staffing, with less than 20 troopers available to cover each county in its patrol area.

Despite those shortages, Shows said being is a challenge worth accepting.

“Mississippi Highway Patrol, to me, is another family,” Shows said. “I have hundreds of brothers and sisters I could call on with personal matters, business matters, work matters, anything, and I know, without hesitation, they’d pick u that phone and they’d be to my aid.

“So, we’re just one, big family here.”

Shows sad the role of the trooper is one not be taken lightly, Shows said.

“A badge and a gun doesn’t make everyone perfect,” Shows said. “We dodn’t need somebody out here who doesn’t need to be a trooper wearing a bl;ue na dgray uniform bease eveybody wh does takes great pride in it,

